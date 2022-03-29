Biden Weighing Extra $500Mln in Security, Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with an additional $500 million in security and humanitarian assistance, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The United States is pushing its European allies to provide Ukraine with the same amount of assistance as well, the report said.