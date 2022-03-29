UrduPoint.com

Biden Weighing Extra $500Mln In Security, Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 09:58 PM

The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with an additional $500 million in security and humanitarian assistance, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with an additional $500 million in security and humanitarian assistance, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The United States is pushing its European allies to provide Ukraine with the same amount of assistance as well, the report said.

