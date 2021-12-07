Biden Welcomes Chance to Talk With Putin Clearly, Directly During Upcoming Call - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden welcomes the chance to speak "clearly and directly" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about a number of issues during the upcoming call between the two leaders, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden welcomes the chance to speak "clearly and directly" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about a number of issues during the upcoming call between the two leaders, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

"President Biden welcomes the opportunity to engage clearly and directly with President Putin.

" the senior official said. "Fundamentally, President Biden has been consistent all along in his basic message to the Russian President and the Russian Federation: The United States does not seek conflict. We can work together on issues like strategic stability and arms control, but whenever necessary the United States has and will continue to impose meaningful consequences for harmful and destabilizing actions."