Biden Welcomes Chance To Talk With Putin Clearly, Directly During Upcoming Call - Official

Biden Welcomes Chance to Talk With Putin Clearly, Directly During Upcoming Call - Official

US President Joe Biden welcomes the chance to speak "clearly and directly" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about a number of issues during the upcoming call between the two leaders, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

