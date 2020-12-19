US President-elect Joe Biden has called the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) emergency use approval of Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19, which was granted on Friday evening, a "milestone" in the country's efforts to combat the coronavirus disease pandemic

"Today's emergency use authorization by the Food & Drug Administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is another milestone in our battle to overcome the crisis our country is facing today. The authorization of two vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and now Moderna, assures us that brighter days lie ahead," Biden said in a statement published online.

On Friday evening, the FDA said it had granted emergency use approval to the Moderna vaccine, eight days after Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine was given the green light by regulators.

Moderna claims that its vaccine has been at least 94 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in clinical trials.

The United States' mass COVID-19 vaccination program, also known as Operation Warp Speed, began administering the first shots this past Monday following the FDA's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine on live television on Friday. Several hours later, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.