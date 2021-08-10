Biden Welcomes Justice Dept. Filing Committing to Fresh Review of 9/11 Attack Documents

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has welcomed the Justice Department's filing where it announced a fresh review of 9/11 attack documents, the White House said on Monday.

Last week, Senator Bob Menendez announced that US intelligence officials would be required to review and declassify documents on any involvement by the government of Saudi Arabia or any Saudi individuals in attacks under the bipartisan 9/11 Transparency Act.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals.

"I welcome the Department of Justice's filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible," Biden said.