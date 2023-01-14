Biden Welcomes New Rule to Crack Down on Braces Converting Pistols to Rifles - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) President Joe Biden welcomes the new US Justice Department that tightens the enforcement of Federal regulations on braces to convert pistols to rifles, the White House said in a statement.

"Today's action will save lives," Biden said in the statement on Friday. "The Justice Department is taking action to close this loophole and regulate these pistols with stabilizing braces as the dangerous weapons they are, and making it harder for individuals intending to inflict carnage to obtain these weapons."

Biden said the move was meant to block recent efforts by the US gun industry to use new devices to get around federal rules going back to the 1930s to convert pistols into short-barreled rifles.

"The gun industry has recently attempted to circumvent this long-standing federal law by selling stabilizing braces that essentially convert a pistol into a short-barreled rifle," Biden said.

Such weapons had been used in two mass murder shootings in Dayton, Ohio where nine people were killed and 27 injured outside a bar and in Boulder, Colorado where ten people were killed in a grocery store, Biden added.