WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden welcomed on Wednesday reports the Saudi Arabian authorities released from prison women's rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul.

"I have some welcome news that the Saudi government has released the prominent human rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul from prison," Biden said at the Pentagon. "She is a powerful advocate for women's rights, and releasing her was the right thing to do."