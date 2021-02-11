UrduPoint.com
Biden Welcomes News That Saudis Released Women's Rights Activist From Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden welcomed on Wednesday reports the Saudi Arabian authorities released from prison women's rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul.

"I have some welcome news that the Saudi government has released the prominent human rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul from prison," Biden said at the Pentagon. "She is a powerful advocate for women's rights, and releasing her was the right thing to do."

