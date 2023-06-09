Biden, When Asked if Time for British Secretary-General: 'Maybe, That Remains to be Seen'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he remains open to the possibility of NATO having a British Secretary-General come this fall, saying "that remains to be seen," when asked about the matter during a joint press briefing with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Maybe, that remains to be seen. We're going to have to get a consensus within NATO to see that happen. They have a candidate who a is very qualified individual, but we're going to have a lot of discussion between the US and NATO to determine what the outcome of that will be," Biden said.

Having already raised the topic during the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Sunak was expected to try and convince Biden during his state visit to Washington to support the candidacy of UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for the post of new NATO secretary general.

Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was supposed to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of NATO member states decided to extend his mandate until September 30, 2023.