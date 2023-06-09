UrduPoint.com

Biden, When Asked If Time For British Secretary-General: 'Maybe, That Remains To Be Seen'

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Biden, When Asked if Time for British Secretary-General: 'Maybe, That Remains to be Seen'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he remains open to the possibility of NATO having a British Secretary-General come this fall, saying "that remains to be seen," when asked about the matter during a joint press briefing with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Maybe, that remains to be seen. We're going to have to get a consensus within NATO to see that happen. They have a candidate who a is very qualified individual, but we're going to have a lot of discussion between the US and NATO to determine what the outcome of that will be," Biden said.

Having already raised the topic during the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Sunak was expected to try and convince Biden during his state visit to Washington to support the candidacy of UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for the post of new NATO secretary general.

Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was supposed to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of NATO member states decided to extend his mandate until September 30, 2023.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Washington Visit Hiroshima Same Wallace United Kingdom Turkish Lira March September October Post

Recent Stories

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

31 minutes ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

33 minutes ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

33 minutes ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

34 minutes ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

34 minutes ago
 Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.