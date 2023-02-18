UrduPoint.com

Biden While In Poland To Reaffirm US Will Stand With Ukraine 'as Long As It Takes' - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Biden While in Poland to Reaffirm US Will Stand With Ukraine 'as Long as it Takes' - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will make it clear during his trip to Poland next week that the United States will stand with Ukraine "as long as it takes," National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"On Tuesday evening, local time, President Biden will deliver remarks on how the United States has rallied the world to support (Ukrainian) people as they defend their freedom. The United States will continue to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes," Kirby said during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

