Biden Widens Lead Over Trump To 9 Points In Latest Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:25 AM

Biden Widens Lead Over Trump to 9 Points in Latest Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump if November's presidential election were held today by a 50- to 41 percent margin, with the gap growing wider than in March and April surveys, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Biden currently has the support of 50 percent of registered voters and Trump has the support of 41 percent. Another 3 percent say they would vote for an independent candidate and 5 percent are undecided. This represents a slightly wider lead for the Democrat than in previous Monmouth polls - 48 percent to 44 percent in April and 48 percent to 45 percent in March," a press release explaining the poll said.

When Congressman Justin Amash, who quit the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party, is added to the mix as the third-party Libertarian candidate, Biden gets 47 percent, Trump gets 40 percent and Amash gets 5 percent, the release said.

"It's too early to tell whether Amash will have an impact, but if this election ends up being as close as 2016, even a small showing can have a crucial impact," Monmouth Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

The poll also asked whether voters believed sexual assault allegations against Biden by former staffer Tara Reade, with responses breaking sharply along party lines.

More Republicans say the allegation is probably true (50 percent) than not true (17 percent) while more Democrats say is it is probably not true (55 percent) than true (20 percent), according to the release.

