Biden will announce Russia to be stripped of trade status: source

US President Joe Biden will announce on Friday that he wants to strip Russia of its "most favored nation" trade status, according to a source familiar with the matter, a move that would pave the way for tariff hikes

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will announce on Friday that he wants to strip Russia of its "most favored nation" trade status, according to a source familiar with the matter, a move that would pave the way for tariff hikes.

Final approval on the new measure in response to the invasion of Ukraine -- to be taken in coordination with the G7 countries and the European Union -- will be decided by Congress, the source added.

However, it should be a formality, as Congress has already declared itself in favor of such a sanction.

Most favoured nation (MFN) is an international trade status accorded by one state to another, and means the country which is the recipient must nominally receive equal trade advantages.

Depriving Russia of the status would allow trading partners to impose higher customs tariffs on Moscow, so as to penalize exports.

Biden's schedule for Friday says he will "announce actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."The new sanction comes on top of several rounds of measures intended to gradually cut Russia's economic and financial ties with the rest of the world.