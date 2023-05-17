Biden Will Cancel Trips to Australia, Papua New Guinea Over Debt Limit Talks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) President Joe Biden will cancel his trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea scheduled for next week due to ongoing negotiations with congressional leaders on the raising of the debt limit, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

Biden was scheduled to visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which is set to start on Friday.