Biden Will Cancel Trips To Australia, Papua New Guinea Over Debt Limit Talks - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Biden Will Cancel Trips to Australia, Papua New Guinea Over Debt Limit Talks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) President Joe Biden will cancel his trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea scheduled for next week due to ongoing negotiations with congressional leaders on the raising of the debt limit, the White House said in a press release.

Biden was scheduled to visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which is set to start on Friday.

"President Biden will return to the United States on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default," the release said on Tuesday.

"The President spoke to Prime Minister Albanese earlier today to inform him that he will be postponing his trip to Australia.  He also invited the Prime Minister for an official state visit at a time to be agreed by the teams."

The White House added that it also contacted the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea to inform them about Biden postponing his visit.

Biden met with congressional leaders at the White House earlier in the day for debt ceiling negotiations that resumed last week. After the meeting, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and Biden are still far apart on a debt limit deal, but added that it is possible to reach a deal by the end of the week.

