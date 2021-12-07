Biden will consult European allies before Putin call, brief Zelensky after: official

US President Joe Biden will consult with European allies before a Tuesday call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and will brief Ukraine's president afterwards, a senior White House official said

"In advance of that call, the president will be speaking later today with key European allies to coordinate his message," the official said Monday, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the secure video call and Biden would do so in the following days.