Biden Will Enhance US Deterrence Commitments To Seoul Amid N. Korea Launches - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden, during a visit from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this week, will reinforce and enhance the United States' deterrence commitment to South Korea in light of North Korea's latest ballistic missile tests, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"This visit, of course, also comes at a critical moment as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile capabilities, the two leaders will have a chance to consult closely on that," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "President Biden will reinforce and enhance our extended deterrence commitments to South Korea with respect to the threat the DPRK poses."

Biden and Yoon will release a statement later this week that deals with extended deterrence, particularly concerning North Korea, according to Sullivan.

The alliance between the United States, South Korea, and Japan remains committed to pursuing dialogue with North Korea to reach a diplomatic resolution to long standing differences and to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Sullivan said.

Sullivan added that the alliance is ready to meet at any time at any place to address serious concerns, and they are open to the possibility of providing North Korea with humanitarian assistance with appropriate safeguards.

Aside from announcing a major deliverable on extended deterrence capabilities, Sullivan said Biden and Yoon will also announce major deliverables on cyber cooperation, on climate mitigation, on foreign assistance, and on investment between the two countries.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the military situation on the ground in Ukraine as well, Sullivan said.

