Biden Will Invite African Union To Join G-20 As Permanent Member At African Summit - Kirby
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 11:48 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden, at the upcoming US-Africa Summit, will invite the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.
"The President intends to announce his support during the US-Africa Leaders Summit for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member," Kirby said.