UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Invite African Union To Join G-20 As Permanent Member At African Summit - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summit - Kirby

US President Joe Biden, at the upcoming US-Africa Summit, will invite the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden, at the upcoming US-Africa Summit, will invite the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"The President intends to announce his support during the US-Africa Leaders Summit for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member," Kirby said.

Recent Stories

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap ..

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap

26 seconds ago
 US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront ..

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - ..

28 seconds ago
 Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear F ..

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversa ..

30 seconds ago
 Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support ..

Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones ..

34 seconds ago
 Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

20 minutes ago
 IOC to Study Proposal to Allow Russian, Belarusian ..

IOC to Study Proposal to Allow Russian, Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Events ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.