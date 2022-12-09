Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summit - Kirby

US President Joe Biden, at the upcoming US-Africa Summit, will invite the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden, at the upcoming US-Africa Summit, will invite the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"The President intends to announce his support during the US-Africa Leaders Summit for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member," Kirby said.