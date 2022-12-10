UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Invite African Union To Join G20 As Permanent Member At Africa Summit - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G20 as Permanent Member at Africa Summit - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden will invite the African Union to join the Group of Twenty (G20) as a permanent member during the upcoming US-Africa Leaders Summit, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"The President intends to announce his support during the US-Africa Leaders Summit for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member," Kirby said on Friday.

The summit is scheduled for December 13-15 in Washington, where leaders will focus on bolstering ties between the United States and African nations to advance shared priorities such as public health and energy access.

Biden invited 49 African heads of state, as well as African Union leadership, to attend.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks commended Biden's support for an African Union seat on the G20 in a statement released Friday.

The United States has taken a significant step in demonstrating its commitment to African representation on the global stage ahead of the "historic" summit, Meeks said. The move promotes African agency, equity and leadership in the international community, he added.

Related Topics

Washington White House United States December

Recent Stories

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

3 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

3 hours ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Wa ..

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Waiting for Passage in Black Sea

3 hours ago
 UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft S ..

UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft Systems, Air Defense Missiles t ..

3 hours ago
 Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for ..

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.