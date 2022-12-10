Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G20 as Permanent Member at Africa Summit - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden will invite the African Union to join the Group of Twenty (G20) as a permanent member during the upcoming US-Africa Leaders Summit, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"The President intends to announce his support during the US-Africa Leaders Summit for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member," Kirby said on Friday.

The summit is scheduled for December 13-15 in Washington, where leaders will focus on bolstering ties between the United States and African nations to advance shared priorities such as public health and energy access.

Biden invited 49 African heads of state, as well as African Union leadership, to attend.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks commended Biden's support for an African Union seat on the G20 in a statement released Friday.

The United States has taken a significant step in demonstrating its commitment to African representation on the global stage ahead of the "historic" summit, Meeks said. The move promotes African agency, equity and leadership in the international community, he added.