UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Will Look For Ways To Engage With China's Xi, No Plans Set Now - White House

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:52 PM

Biden Will Look for Ways to Engage With China's Xi, No Plans Set Now - White House

US President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there are no plans scheduled now, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there are no plans scheduled now, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"As it relates to plans for the President, as we've said he will look for opportunities to engage with President Xi, we don't have any particular plans at this moment, no decisions have been made, but we'll continue to evaluate what's appropriate and what would be constructive and the relationship moving forward," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

China White House Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

APEC leaders agree to cooperate on global vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts being made to develop education system on ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to win elections in AJK on July 25: Shahbaz Gi ..

5 minutes ago

Blinken Says Discussed With Chile Counterpart Coro ..

5 minutes ago

Germany Reports Casualties Caused by Collapse of F ..

5 minutes ago

PAF jets to participate in Royal International air ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.