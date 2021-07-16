US President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there are no plans scheduled now, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there are no plans scheduled now, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"As it relates to plans for the President, as we've said he will look for opportunities to engage with President Xi, we don't have any particular plans at this moment, no decisions have been made, but we'll continue to evaluate what's appropriate and what would be constructive and the relationship moving forward," Psaki said during a press briefing.