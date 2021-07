WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on August 30, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House on August 30, 2021," the White House said in a press release.