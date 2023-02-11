Biden Will Meet With 'B9' Eastern Flank Nato Allies During Trip to Poland - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will meet with the Bucharest Nine (B9) group of NATO eastern flank countries during a trip to Poland later this month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Biden will visit Poland from February 20-22 to meet with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and deliver remarks on the one year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"(Biden) will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of our eastern flank NATO Allies, to reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the security of the Alliance," the statement said.

Biden and Duda will discuss bilateral cooperation and collective efforts to bolster NATO's deterrence, the statement added.