UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Meet With 'B9' Eastern Flank Nato Allies During Trip To Poland - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Biden Will Meet With 'B9' Eastern Flank Nato Allies During Trip to Poland - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will meet with the Bucharest Nine (B9) group of NATO eastern flank countries during a trip to Poland later this month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Biden will visit Poland from February 20-22 to meet with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and deliver remarks on the one year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"(Biden) will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of our eastern flank NATO Allies, to reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the security of the Alliance," the statement said.

Biden and Duda will discuss bilateral cooperation and collective efforts to bolster NATO's deterrence, the statement added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Visit Bucharest Alliance Poland United States February From

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

36 minutes ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

36 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

46 minutes ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

46 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

48 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.