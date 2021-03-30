UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Will Nominate First Pakistani-American To Serve As Federal Judge

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Biden will nominate first Pakistani-American to serve as federal judge

United States President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he would nominate Zahid Quraishi, a Pakistani-American, for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :United States President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he would nominate Zahid Quraishi, a Pakistani-American, for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

If confirmed by the Senate, Quraishi would also be the first Muslim-American Federal judge in U.S. history.

Quraishi, a Rutgers Law school graduate who currently serves as a U.S. magistrate judge, is one of Biden's first 10 nominations to the federal courts that placed heavy emphasis on his stated goal of promoting diversity across the government.

President Biden picked nine women and two men for his first crop of judicial nominees.

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement.

"Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong." Prior to his appointment, Quraishi was a partner at Riker Danzig where he chaired the firm's White Collar Criminal Defence and Investigations Group and served as his firm's first Chief Diversity Officer.

Before joining Riker Danzig, Judge Quraishi served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey from 2008 to 2013.

Related Topics

Senate United States Criminals Women From Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Hot & dry weather forecast for Balochistan

21 seconds ago

AJK EC extends last date for submission of object ..

23 seconds ago

AJK Premier announces to establish special funds f ..

24 seconds ago

Commissioner for ensuring markets' closure at 6 pm ..

26 seconds ago

Covid-19 positive cases rise to 12230 in Hyderabad ..

29 seconds ago

Governor Punjab warns of stricter measures to chec ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.