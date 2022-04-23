UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Nominate Michael Ratney As US Ambassador To Saudi Arabia - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Biden Will Nominate Michael Ratney as US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) US President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael Ratney to serve as US ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia, the White House said on Friday.

Ratney has served in a variety of US diplomatic positions around the middle East, including charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Jerusalem, acting deputy assistant secretary for the Levant and Israel and Palestinian Affairs, and US special envoy for Syria, according to the press release.

Ratney also served as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Qatar and spokesman for the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, the press release said.

Ratney is an alumnus of Boston University and George Washington University and speaks Arabic and French, the press release added.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Washington White House Qatar Jerusalem George Boston Saudi Arabia Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals N ..

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals Near Ukraine Despite Calls From ..

17 minutes ago
 Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on ..

Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on Ukraine Next Week - Pentagon

34 minutes ago
 Science minister assumes charge of his office

Science minister assumes charge of his office

34 minutes ago
 PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

34 minutes ago
 Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

34 minutes ago
 US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Gr ..

US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Group Lazarus to Sanctions List ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.