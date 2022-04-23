Biden Will Nominate Michael Ratney as US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) US President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael Ratney to serve as US ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia, the White House said on Friday.

Ratney has served in a variety of US diplomatic positions around the middle East, including charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Jerusalem, acting deputy assistant secretary for the Levant and Israel and Palestinian Affairs, and US special envoy for Syria, according to the press release.

Ratney also served as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Qatar and spokesman for the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, the press release said.

Ratney is an alumnus of Boston University and George Washington University and speaks Arabic and French, the press release added.