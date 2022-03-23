UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Not Ask Europe To Abandon Russian Energy Supplies - US Energy Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 09:31 PM

US President Joe Biden will not ask European partners to abandon Russian energy supplies amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, as it is a thing they "simply cannot do," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Sky News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will not ask European partners to abandon Russian energy supplies amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, as it is a thing they "simply cannot do," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Sky news.

Biden will take part in NATO and EU summits in Brussels on Thursday.

"The president is not going to be asking Europe to do things that they simply cannot do," Granholm said in an interview.

Earlier in March, Biden announced a US-only ban on Russian oil imports in an action aimed at further isolating a country that on its own provides 10% of world supply.

Russian oil made up 3% of US consumption last year.

The United States will not judge other nations in their scramble to be free of Russia's influence, including choices being made about getting fossil fuels supplied by Saudi Arabia despite human rights concerns, the energy secretary added.

Granholm is attending the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2022 Ministerial Meeting in Paris, which she also is chairing, to discuss opportunities to deepen clean energy research, coordinate efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains, and develop policies to use the power of clean energy markets to lift up communities in transition.

