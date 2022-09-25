Biden Will Not Attend APEC Summit In Bangkok Due To Family Reasons - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 04:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The White House informed the Thai embassy in Washington that US President Joe Biden will not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Bangkok in November due to family reasons, Thai PBS broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a source.
Biden delegated Vice President Kamala Harris to represent him at the meeting in Bangkok from November 18-19, the broadcaster reported.
According to a senior source, Biden will attend the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16, after which, instead of flying to Bangkok, he will immediately return to Washington.
Initially, Biden planned to arrive in Bangkok for a day to take part in the APEC meeting.