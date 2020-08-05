UrduPoint.com
Biden Will Not Attend Democratic Party Convention Over COVID-19 Concerns - DNC Chair

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden will not attend the Democratic Party convention in Milwaukee later this month to accept his party's presidential nomination in person because of concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez said in a statement on Wednesday.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first," Perez said. "We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts ... That's the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves.

And that's the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House."

The Democratic Party convention is scheduled to be held during the week of August 17 to August 20 in the key state of Wisconsin. Although Wisconsin residents traditionally vote for Democratic candidates in presidential elections, they went for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

President Trump has already announced that he will not attend the Republican National Convention from August 24 to August 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

