WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Biden administration will not be able to muster up the alternative energy supply needed to match Russia's output should the West impose sanctions on the country's energy sector, Ryan Sitton, a former member of the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in the United States' top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

The US has been scrambling to line up alternative energy sources for Europe in case the situation in Ukraine escalates and anti-Russian sanctions are imposed. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden in a joint presser with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he thinks the US and its partners can find enough gas supply to make up a "significant portion" of any shortfalls.

"The only thing Biden needs to do that is a time machine," Sitton said when asked if there is any way the Biden administration could find an alternative oil and gas supply to match Russia's energy output. "He's got to go back in time about 20 years and start drilling all the US oil reserves and somehow getting Venezuela and Canada to expand their oil production and then we can replace Russian oil and natural gas. So, realistically today, no, there's no way to do that."

It would take years of development and billions of Dollars in investments to match the volume of oil and natural gas Russia produces, Sitton said. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United States could increase oil production but it would not be enough to match the 10 million barrels of oil produced a day by Russia, he added.

Sitton said the Permian Basin in the southwestern portion of the US would be the fastest place to get new oil because it is onshore and their drilling techniques and horsepower technology are the most efficient in the country and as efficient as anywhere in the world.

If the Federal government invested $100 billion into the region for new drilling per year it could pump out an additional two million barrels of crude oil per day, he said.

However, he added, the irony is it would require Biden, who has been anti-oil and gas, to come out with an aggressive plan to increase oil and gas production in the United States.

"(C)an the president walk the line between political posturing and geopolitical strategy?" Sitton said. "That would be surprising to me if he's got the guts to be that aggressive."

Moreover, if at some point the instability starts to result in significantly high energy prices, it would cause dramatic shifts in US voters' support, Sitton said.

"One other thing to add to this is US citizens have a very low tolerance for high energy prices, regardless of their political leanings," Sitton said.

S&P Global Ratings said in an analysis report on Tuesday that a reduction in Russia's gas supply to Europe would be difficult to replace. It added that Iran-type sanctions on Russia's oil exports would likely cause a global energy crisis with prices going well above $100 per barrel.

This week, a barrel of crude oil is currently selling at an average of about $92 per barrel according to the Brent and the West Texas Intermediate oil benchmarks.

Sitton predicts a barrel of oil would cost between $200 to $300 per barrel if Russia's energy sector is sanctioned by the United States and its European partners.

According to S&P, Russia would not be expected to impose an export ban of gas supply to Europe because it benefits from its profitable gas exports and cannot easily redirect gas supply from its major fields to other markets.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations of preparing to invade Ukraine, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.