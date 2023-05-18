Biden Will Not Make Statement Apologizing for US Using Nuclear Weapons in Japan - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will not make a statement apologizing for the United States' use of nuclear weapons against Japan at the end of the Second World War, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"The President won't be making a statement at the Peace Memorial Park...

This is not, from his perspective, a bilateral moment," Sullivan said during a press briefing, when asked if Biden intends to apologize during the event.

Biden and other Group of Seven (G7) leaders are expected to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Biden is visiting Japan to participate in a G7 leaders summit, after which he will return to the US to negotiate a debt ceiling raise with congressional leaders. Biden's trip to Japan was initially the beginning of a broader visit to the Indo-Pacific region, which included stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia.