Biden Will Not Send US Forces to Fight Inside Ukraine - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden is not going to deploy any American soldIers to fight inside Ukraine, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday.

"(Biden) has no intention of sending American forces to fight inside Ukraine," the official said after Russia announced its decision to recognize independence of Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics of Ukraine.