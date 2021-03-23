Biden Will Not Speculate on Why Colorado Shooting Happened, Says Authorities Lack Info

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is not going to speculate on the motive behind the Colorado shooting because they do not have all the details

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is not going to speculate on the motive behind the Colorado shooting because they do not have all the details.

"You can ask me to speculate [on] what happened, why it happened, and I am not going to do that now because we do not have all the information," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The US leader said he received updates on the situation form the US Attorney General, FBI Director and Colorado Governor, and plans to speak with the Mayor of Boulder later in the day.