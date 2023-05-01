Biden Will Reaffirm US Commitment to Defend Philippines in Talks With Marcos - White House

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023

US President Joe Biden will reaffirm during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos the United States' commitment to defend the Philippines, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

"(Biden and Marcos) are also going to have an opportunity to discuss regional matters and coordinate on efforts to uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kirby said during a press briefing. "And of course, the president will reaffirm the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea."

The Biden administration is showing that one of the United States' longest-standing alliances has been "renewed" with momentum, Kirby said.

Marcos is set to meet with Biden at the White House on Monday, Kirby said, adding that the US president is "delighted" to hose Marcos and his wife.

