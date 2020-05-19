UrduPoint.com
Biden Will Rescind Keystone XL Pipeline Permit If Elected US President - Campaign

Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will rescind the Keystone XL pipeline permit if he is elected US president in the upcoming election, his campaign said in a statement on Monday.

"Biden strongly opposed the Keystone pipeline in the last administration, stood alongside President Obama and Secretary Kerry to reject it in 2015, and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as President and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit," the statement said.

In April, a US Federal judge canceled a US Army Corps of Engineers permit related to the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline due to environmental compliance infractions.

Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in the US states of Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to Nebraska, has caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

The Keystone XL pipeline consists of 1,209 miles of new 36-inch-diameter pipeline, 327 miles of pipeline in Canada and 882 miles in the United States from the Saskatchewan border through Montana and South Dakota to a terminal in Steele City, Nebraska.

