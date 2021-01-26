UrduPoint.com
Biden Will Restore US Aid For Palestinians, Reopen Diplomatic Missions - Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:26 PM

Biden Will Restore US Aid for Palestinians, Reopen Diplomatic Missions - Envoy to UN

US President Joe Biden will restore humanitarian assistance programs for the Palestinian people and will take steps to reopen diplomatic missions that were closed by his predecessor Donald Trump, US Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will restore humanitarian assistance programs for the Palestinian people and will take steps to reopen diplomatic missions that were closed by his predecessor Donald Trump, US Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills said on Tuesday.

"President Biden has been clear in his intent to restore US assistance programs, which support economic development and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, and to take steps to reopen diplomatic missions that were closed by the last US administration," Mills told the UN Security Council .

