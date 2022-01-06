UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Say In Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' For January 6 Events - Psaki

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Biden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events - Psaki

President Joe Biden will talk in his upcoming speech about former president Donald Trump's "singular responsibility" for the events at the US Capitol on January 6, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) President Joe Biden will talk in his upcoming speech about former president Donald Trump's "singular responsibility" for the events at the US Capitol on January 6, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"So just as you heard him say on January 6 of last year, I would expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw, and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Biden is personally connected to the events of January 6 as someone who served in the US Senate for decades, and that will be reflected in his speech, Psaki said.

The US president is involved in the writing of any major speech he gives, she added.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol complex to protest lawmakers who were verifying the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. The gathering resulted in one unarmed protester being shot dead by Capitol police and numerous injuries to demonstrators and law enforcement officers.

