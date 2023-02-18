Biden Will Speak With Macron, Sunak, Other Allied States' Leaders Next Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) President Joe Biden will speak by telephone with the leaders of several allied countries next week, including with the leaders in the United Kingdom, France and Italy, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday,

"The President will be speaking with a number of our allies next week on the phone, including Prime Minister (Rishi) Sunak of the United Kingdom, President (Emanuel) Macron of France, and Prime Minister (Giorgia) Meloni, " said Kirby.