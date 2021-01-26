UrduPoint.com
Biden Will Support Israeli-Palestinian Mutually-Agreed 2 State Solution - Envoy To UN

The administration of President Joe Biden will support a mutually-agreed two-state solution embracing Israel living in peace and security with a viable Palestinian state, US Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills told the UN Security Council on Tuesday

"Under the new administration, the policy of the United States will be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state," Mills said. "This vision... remains the best way to ensure Israel's future as a democratic and Jewish state, while upholding the Palestinian people's legitimate aspirations for a state of their own, and to live with dignity and security."

"Under the new administration, the policy of the United States will be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state," Mills said. "This vision... remains the best way to ensure Israel's future as a democratic and Jewish state, while upholding the Palestinian people's legitimate aspirations for a state of their own, and to live with dignity and security."

