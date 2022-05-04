UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Unveil National Security Memo To Address Quantum Technology Risks - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Biden Will Unveil National Security Memo to Address Quantum Technology Risks - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Biden administration will unveil a national security memorandum on Wednesday with a focus on risks related to the rise of quantum technologies, a senior US official said.

"While we welcome the many promising applications of QIS (quantum information science), we also acknowledge that advances in quantum technologies pose risks, specifically to America's economic and national security. So, the second directive set to be released tomorrow, the national security memorandum, outlines the administration's plan to address these risks," the official told a briefing on Tuesday.

In the near future, quantum computers will become capable of breaking much of the cryptography that secures digital communications on the internet.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will soon publish new quantum-resistant cryptographic standards that can protect against these future attacks, the official added.

The official said that the United States must start a lengthy process of updating its IT infrastructure as soon as possible to protect itself against quantum computing threats.

The memorandum will list a range of steps to accomplish that, including promotion of collaboration between the Federal government and private sector with a view to transiting to new quantum-resistant cryptographic standards. The document will also provide a roadmap for agencies to inventory their IT systems, with a requirement to meet specific milestones.

