UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Unveil Proposals To Congress Today To Seize Russian Property For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Biden Will Unveil Proposals to Congress Today to Seize Russian Property for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will send proposals to Congress on Thursday to establish new authorities for the forfeiture of Russian property and use the proceeds to support Ukraine, the White House announced on Thursday.

"This package of proposals will establish new authorities for the forfeiture of property linked to Russian kleptocracy, allow the government to use the proceeds to support Ukraine, and further strengthen related law enforcement tools," the statement said.

It would also create a new criminal offense, making it unlawful for any person to "knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government," the White House added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Congress Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issue ..

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

23 minutes ago
 DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

23 minutes ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

23 minutes ago
 9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected ..

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Repo ..

23 minutes ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

26 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.