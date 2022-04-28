Biden Will Unveil Proposals to Congress Today to Seize Russian Property for Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will send proposals to Congress on Thursday to establish new authorities for the forfeiture of Russian property and use the proceeds to support Ukraine, the White House announced on Thursday.

"This package of proposals will establish new authorities for the forfeiture of property linked to Russian kleptocracy, allow the government to use the proceeds to support Ukraine, and further strengthen related law enforcement tools," the statement said.

It would also create a new criminal offense, making it unlawful for any person to "knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government," the White House added.