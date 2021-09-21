UrduPoint.com

Biden Will Use Multilateral Institutions To Deal With Challenges Including In Indo-Pacific

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:36 PM

The United States will cooperate with its allies and partners through multilateral institutions like the United Nations to address global challenges, including those in the Indo-Pacific region, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

"As the United States turns our focus to the priorities and the regions of the world, like Indo-Pacific, that are most consequential today and tomorrow, we will do so with our allies and partners through cooperation of multilateral institutions like the United Nations to amplify our collective strength and speed, our progress towards dealing with these global challenges," Biden said while addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

