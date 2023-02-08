Biden Will Veto National Abortion Ban if Passed by US Congress - State of the Union Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union speech that he will veto a national ban on abortion if Congress passes such legislation, following the Supreme Court's decision last year to overturn abortion protections granted by the Roe v. Wade decision.

"Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v.

Wade to protect every woman's constitutional right to choose," Biden said Tuesday evening. "Make no mistake; if Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it."

Last June, the US Supreme Court issued a decision overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling and returning the right to regulate abortions to state governments. A number of states enacted restrictions on abortions following the decision.

Republican lawmakers in Congress have since pushed for Federal restrictions on the procedure, while Democrats have advocated for federal protections.