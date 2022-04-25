MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said that he is intending to visit Israel in the coming months, Bennett's office informed.

"The President accepted the Prime Minister's invitation to visit Israel and announced that he intends to visit Israel in the coming months," the office said in a statement.

According to the office, Biden and Bennett discussed the Iranian issue, the Iranian demand to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the US list of the Foreign Terror Organizations (FTO) in particular.

Bennett expressed his confidence that the United States "will not allow the IRGC to be removed from the list of terrorist organizations," saying that it is "the largest terrorist organization in the world."

The IRGC is an independent branch of the Iranian armed forces, which was established in 1979 with the task of preserving the political regime of Iran. The organization was added to the US FTO list in 2019.