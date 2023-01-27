UrduPoint.com

Biden Willing To Visit Ukraine At 'Whatever Appropriate Time,' But Not Right Now - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:39 PM

US President Joe Biden is willing to visit Ukraine at "whatever appropriate time," but there are no such plans right now, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday

"I think the president would certainly at whatever appropriate time would be willing to do that, but we're not at that point right now," Kirby told CNN, adding that he has "no travel to speak to today."

More Stories From World

