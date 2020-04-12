Biden Wins Alaska Primary in Delayed Vote-by-Mail Ballot - Democratic Party

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday won the Alaska democratic Primary which was held on a vote-by-mail basis due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alaska's Democratic Party announced.

Biden took 55.3 percent of the vote while Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race Wednesday, garnered 44.7 percent.

The state, which awards 15 pledged delegates, had delayed its vote from April 4 and scrapped all in-person voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, Alaska Democrats sent out 71,000 ballots to registered democrats in the state and got 19,000 votes back before Friday's deadline.

The delayed nature of the vote-by-mail primary meant many democrats cast their votes before Sanders announced he was suspending his campaign.

Biden remains the last standing presidential hopeful and is all but assured to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump for the White House.

The Democratic National Convention, when the party officially nominates a candidate, has been postponed from mid-July to August amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.