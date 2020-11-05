Biden Wins Battleground State Of Michigan In US Election - CNN Projection
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the swing state of Michigan in the US election, beating Republican President Donald Trump and edging closer to control of the White House, CNN said in a projection on Wednesday.
With the Michigan win, Biden will clinch 16 more of the 270 electoral college votes needed to become president, CNN reported.