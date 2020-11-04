UrduPoint.com
Biden Wins Battleground State Of Minnesota - AP Projection

Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Biden Wins Battleground State of Minnesota - AP Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Minnesota, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

With 74 percent of votes reported, Biden captured 53.4 percent while Trump secured 44.6 percent.

Minnesota, which carries 10 electoral votes has not chosen a Republican for president since 1972, but Trump lost the state in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by a narrow margin of 2.2 percentage points.

In May, George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, died under a policeman's knee in the state's largest city of Minneapolis, igniting a nationwide wave of anti-racism protests and to a large extent shaping the election agenda.

More Stories From World

