Biden Wins Battleground Wisconsin - CNN Projection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Biden Wins Battleground Wisconsin - CNN Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the battleground state of Wisconsin, CNN projected on Wednesday.

Biden is ahead of incumbent US President Donald Trump 49.4-48.8  in the swing state with 99 percent of votes counted, according to the tv channel.

The Trump campaign has vowed on Wednesday to request recounting, citing the razor thin margin.

Wisconsin with its ten electoral college votes is part of the Rust Belt together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.

More Stories From World

