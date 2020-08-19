UrduPoint.com
Biden Wins Democratic Party Presidential Nomination By Roll Call Vote At Convention

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden officially won the Democratic Party's presidential nomination after a roll call vote at the party's national convention.

Biden secured 3,558 delegates after the roll call vote on Tuesday, which took place at a largely virtual convention due to the pandemic, nominally held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Candidates needed 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nominee for their party, a threshold Biden reached earlier on after Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out.

