Biden Wins Georgia, Trump Takes North Carolina in US Election - NBC Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Projected president-elect Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia while President Donald Trump has secured a victory in North Carolina, the last two races to be called in the 2020 US election, NBC news projected on Friday.

Trump won North Carolina 50 - 48.6 percent, according to results obtained by NBC News.

Earlier, NBC also projected Democrat Joe Biden would win the toss-up state of Georgia. This makes the final electoral vote count 306 for Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump, with 270 needed to win.

If the results are certified, Biden will become the first Democrat to win the state of Georgia in 28 years.

Though nearly every major media outlet in the US is now projecting Biden's victory in the election, Trump has refused to concede the race, alleging without evidence that victory was "stolen" from him through fraud.