Biden Wins Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, DC in US Election - CNN Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democrat Joe Biden has won the states of Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia in the US presidential election, according to a CNN projection.

The four states give Biden a combined 30 electoral college votes against his Republican challenger, President Donald Trump. Biden needs a minimum of 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.