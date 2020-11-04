Biden Wins New York in US Presidential Election - CNN Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will likely win the state of New York in the US presidential election, CNN projected.

New York commands 29 of the minimum 270 electoral college votes that Biden needs to win to become next US president.

Biden was expected to win the state in pre-election polling by around 30 points

Biden was ahead by 50 points on Tuesday with 5 percent of votes counted, according to official results. President Donald Trump is a native of New York.