UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wins New York In US Presidential Election - CNN Projection

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:20 AM

Biden Wins New York in US Presidential Election - CNN Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will likely win the state of New York in the US presidential election, CNN projected.

New York commands 29 of the minimum 270 electoral college votes that Biden needs to win to become next US president.

Biden was expected to win the state in pre-election polling by around 30 points

Biden was ahead by 50 points on Tuesday with 5 percent of votes counted, according to official results. President Donald Trump is a native of New York.

Related Topics

Election Trump York New York

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

5 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

7 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

7 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.