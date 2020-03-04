UrduPoint.com
Biden Wins Over 54% Of Votes In Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary - Results

Wed 04th March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden has won the democratic Primary in Virginia by capturing at least 54 percent of the vote with 99% of the votes tallied.

Biden received 54.4% of the vote, with US Senator Bernie Sanders coming in second with 23%. No other Democrats won more than 15% of the vote and will not get delegates from the state.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake and delegates are distributed proportionally among candidates who have received more than 15% of the vote.

The primary in Virginia is one of fourteen primary contests being held on Tuesday, colloquially known as Super Tuesday. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs, one-third of the total delegates. Candidates need to secure 1,991 to win the party nomination.

