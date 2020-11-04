UrduPoint.com
Biden Wins Presidential Race In Maine - AP Projection

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the US state of Maine, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday.

With 85 percent of votes reported, Biden has secured 53.4%, while Trump captured 43.7%.

Nebraska and Maine are the only two US states that divide up their delegates, giving some to the statewide winner and others to the victors in districts. All other US states award delegates on a winner-takes-all basis.

Fox news shows Trump with 213 total electoral votes and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with 238 electoral votes as of early Wednesday morning.

More Stories From World

